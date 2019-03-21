Human rights at work

21 March 2019 10:44 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr. Mark Bussin Exco member and Past President of the South African Reward Association (SARA) as well as Chairperson of 21st Century As we ‘celebrate’ Human Rights Day in South Africa this week and specifically today, it’s fair to say that fairness might be on your mind. Times are tough, but according to Dr Mark Bussin, how companies distribute so-called benefits, burdens and rewards becomes MORE salient during times of austerity. In a recent op-ed he said “there are unfortunate situations that blur the lines between unfair practices and human rights infringements,”.