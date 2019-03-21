Rights in Africa

21 March 2019 11:21 AM

Refilwe speaks to Alex Müller Associate Professor at the Gender Health and Justice Research Unit at the University of Cape Town. Botswana’s High Court is considering a challenge to the provisions of the penal code criminalising consensual same-sex relations in the country. It will hand down its judgment in June. The challenge raises similar legal issues as the one pending at the Kenya High Court, which is due for a decision as soon as May. These prohibitive sections were inherited from the colonial penal code of Bechuanaland, as Botswana was then known.