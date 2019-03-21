Refilwe speaks to Lwando Xaso Attorney and a writer exploring the interaction between race, gender, history and popular culture. The Daily Maverick, Lwando Xaso says society can take measures to ensure criminality is tackled in a manner that doesn’t tarnish our collective soul. She was reflecting on a 2011 visit to a correctional facility and how being served lunch by two convicted rapists changed her world view. She says: “I knew that the penal system was something I should care about.
Being served food by two rapists in a prison taught me a lot
