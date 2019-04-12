Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Open Line: Dissatisfaction with Banks


1. Listeners share their dissatisfaction with the banks 2. Has your employer gone an extra mile for you? Vodacom in Tanzanian paid a settlement of 5.3 billion shillings ($2.3 million) for the release of five employees charged with depriving the government of revenue. 3. CEO of Exclusive Books says they incurred damages in the order of R30 000 following violent protests in Sandton. 

EWN Headlines
Amcu to shed light on plans amid deregistration threat
Amcu to shed light on plans amid deregistration threat

Amcu, which rose to popularity during the Lonmin strike that culminated in the in the days leading to the Marikana massacre, has 250,000 members.
Sri Lanka police chief resigns over bombings - president
Sri Lanka police chief resigns over bombings - president

The resignation comes after the country's top defence ministry official, defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned on Thursday.
'They’re a bunch of blue liars': De Lille vows to clear name in fight against DA
'They’re a bunch of blue liars': De Lille vows to clear name in fight against DA

Patricia de Lille is expected back in court on Friday, as she fights to get her former party, the Democratic Alliance, to apologise to her for claiming it fired her as Cape Town mayor.
