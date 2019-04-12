1. Listeners share their dissatisfaction with the banks 2. Has your employer gone an extra mile for you? Vodacom in Tanzanian paid a settlement of 5.3 billion shillings ($2.3 million) for the release of five employees charged with depriving the government of revenue. 3. CEO of Exclusive Books says they incurred damages in the order of R30 000 following violent protests in Sandton.
Open Line: Dissatisfaction with Banks
