Researchers have found widespread use of heroin in SA

15 April 2019 11:06 AM

Refilwe speaks to Simone Haysom Senior Analyst at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime. Research has found widespread abuse in South Africa’s small towns, big cities and rural areas. The rapid emergence of this thriving industry has gone largely undetected by police and government, despite more than 100 000 users. It's estimated that annual turnover may be worth billions of rands. The problem is made worse by poor drug policy and neglect of marginalised communities.