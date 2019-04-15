District 6: Failed by government again

15 April 2019 12:17 PM

Refilwe speaks to EWN Reporter Monique Mortlock It was 1980 when 77-year-old Mareldia Voterson, her husband, their nine children and one grandchild were forced to leave their home in District Six. The Votersons are among the nearly 60,000 people who were forcibly removed under the apartheid forced removals act [Group Areas Act] after it was declared a “whites only” area on 11 February 1966.