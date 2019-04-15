Cradle of Human Culture Route to launched in Western Cape

15 April 2019 12:22 PM

Refilwe speaks to Prof Christopher Henshilwood Distinguished Professor and SARChI Chair in Modern Human Origins at WITS’ Evolutionary Studies Institute The Western Cape Government formally launched the ‘Cradle of Human Culture’ at the World Travel Market Africa conference last week. There are two routes originating along either Western Cape coast: the Artist’s journey and the Coastal Journey. Three anchor sites in the Western Cape that show how human behavior has evolved over the past 100,000 years.