Sudan Ebrahim Deen Researcher at the Afro-Middle East Centre

16 April 2019 10:19 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ebrahim Deen Researcher at the Afro-Middle East Centre. On April 11, the Sudanese military carried out a takeover against President Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s dictator for the past 30 years. The military takeover came after months of popular protests , with citizens demanding a democratic transition. General Awad Ibn Auf, an ally of Bashir’s, became president — but just for a day. On April 12, Ibn Auf bowed out as the protests continued. Lt. General Abdel-Fattah Burhan then assumed power.