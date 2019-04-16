Refilwe speaks to Ebrahim Deen Researcher at the Afro-Middle East Centre. On April 11, the Sudanese military carried out a takeover against President Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s dictator for the past 30 years. The military takeover came after months of popular protests , with citizens demanding a democratic transition. General Awad Ibn Auf, an ally of Bashir’s, became president — but just for a day. On April 12, Ibn Auf bowed out as the protests continued. Lt. General Abdel-Fattah Burhan then assumed power.
Sudan Ebrahim Deen Researcher at the Afro-Middle East Centre
29 April 2019 1:01 PM
29 April 2019 12:53 PM
29 April 2019 11:01 AM
29 April 2019 10:58 AM
29 April 2019 10:36 AM
29 April 2019 10:10 AM
29 April 2019 10:02 AM
26 April 2019 1:09 PM
26 April 2019 1:01 PM
26 April 2019 12:56 PM