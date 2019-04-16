Rental property agent with Re/Max

16 April 2019 10:41 AM

Refilwe speaks to Grant Rea Rental Property. Towards the end of last year, it started looking like the cost of renting property in Cape Town was, as they call it, ‘coming under pressure’. After years of annual growth, in some cases double-digit, it did emerge that the power is in many cases now on the side of the tenant. Rent in many cases stayed the same, went down and there are reports of properties standing vacant for months.