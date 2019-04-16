How to talk about trauma

16 April 2019 11:06 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Eve Clinical Sexologist and Couple and Sex Therapist. I’ve been giving some thought to your current focus areas and newsworthy discussions on the go, and was struck by the developments in relation to Mark Minnie and Chris Steyn’s book The Lost Boys of Bird Island. In the wake of the Carte Blanche feature questioning the validity of the claims made in the book about former Apartheid ministers molesting young boys on the island, and emboldened by Jacques Pauw’s own questions - Rapport has now retracted their story naming the ministers mentioned (and alluded to) in the book.