Travel Tuesday Evolving the Destination

16 April 2019 1:00 PM

Refilwe speaks to Enver Duminy CEO: Cape Town Tourism Cape Town Tourism has developed a programme geared towards tapping into the global Muslim travel market, one of the fastest growing markets on the planet, with a view to both preparing the city’s establishments and attractions in terms of capacity for appealing to the Muslim traveller’s specific needs and also in celebrating the rich culture of Cape Town for the benefit of locals.