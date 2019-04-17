Free to Bleed

17 April 2019 10:11 AM

Refilwe speaks to Ingrid Woolard Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences / Chair of the VAT Panel. Tax on menstrual products has long been a contentious issue, especially given that in 2016, there were 2.6 million girls aged 9 to 20 in South Africa, and many of these miss weeks of school due to their periods. On average, 40% of high schools in the country do not have access to toilet paper or sanitary pads.