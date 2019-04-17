Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Marriott international expects to add nearly 20 properties


Refilwe speaks to Arne Sorenson CEO Marriott Marriott International has announced it expects to add 19 new properties and more than 3,000 rooms to its Middle East and Africa portfolio in 2019. Underpinning a ‘strong demand’ for its diverse brands, the new additions are in line with the company’s expansion plans to add more than 100 new properties and nearly 26,000 rooms across the region by the end of 2023.

EWN Headlines
Cato Manor death squad investigators pressured witnesses, Booysen tells inquiry
Cato Manor death squad investigators pressured witnesses, Booysen tells inquiry

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen says the police team assigned to investigate the 'Sunday Times' Cato Manor death squad stories tried to force witnesses to give incriminating statements against the implicated officers.
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes rise
Law enforcement out in force as Easter traffic volumes rise

The Transport Department has set up various vehicle checkpoints across the country doing visual screenings as well as random breath testing.
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans Ultra
Threat of disruption forces route change for Two Oceans Ultra

Following a high level meeting between police and race organisers, the decision was taken to eliminate the Chapman's Peak section of the run, and divert participants over Ou Kaapse Weg instead.
