Election Debate EFF vs Land Party

Refilwe speaks to Nazier Paulsen Member of the ‘Central Command Team’ of the Economic Freedom Fighters. Member of the Parliament of South Africa and Gcobani Ndzongana Chief Leader’ of the Land Party / Zwelihle Renewal leader.
