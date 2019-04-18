Refilwe speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee Journalist, Columnist and Author of ‘Sorry, Not Sorry. Cheryl Zondi is a name known to very few just over a year ago. Today, she is a symbol of strength and of standing up to abuse of power. Pastor Timothy Omotoso thought he could invoke God to groom a 14-year-old girl, serially rape her over several years and get away with it.
Sorry, Not Sorry by Dawjee, Haji Mohamed
18 April 2019 12:32 PM
18 April 2019 12:26 PM
18 April 2019 12:22 PM
18 April 2019 10:43 AM
18 April 2019 10:02 AM
17 April 2019 12:35 PM
17 April 2019 11:02 AM
17 April 2019 10:37 AM
17 April 2019 10:11 AM