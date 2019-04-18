Sorry, Not Sorry by Dawjee, Haji Mohamed

18 April 2019 12:18 PM

Refilwe speaks to Haji Mohamed Dawjee Journalist, Columnist and Author of ‘Sorry, Not Sorry. Cheryl Zondi is a name known to very few just over a year ago. Today, she is a symbol of strength and of standing up to abuse of power. Pastor Timothy Omotoso thought he could invoke God to groom a 14-year-old girl, serially rape her over several years and get away with it.