District 6 Victory… Hollow?

Refilwe speaks to EWN Reporter Monique Mortlock. There were mixed reactions among District Six land claimants following a Western Cape High Court ruling in their favour. Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has been ordered to appear before the court on 17 May to give answers on the District Six land restitution matter. The minister will also have to submit an affidavit by 6 May explaining what government has done and is doing to deliver restitution to the hundreds of claimants who have been waiting for more than 20 years.
