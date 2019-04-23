Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Understanding Pay TV Regulation


Refilwe speaks to Brendyn Lotz Writer: HTXT Africa. Earlier this month Icasa, the independent communications authority of South Africa, published its draft findings following an inquiry into subscription television broadcasting services. For all intents and purposes, it would appear Icasa is set on dismantling the massive market advantages DStv have built over the last two decades or so.

Non-binary rights are feminism

23 April 2019 12:43 PM
Travel Tuesday with Stephanie Be

23 April 2019 12:35 PM
Understanding Fund Fees

23 April 2019 10:41 AM
Zondo Commission

23 April 2019 10:11 AM
Open line: Eskom

23 April 2019 9:56 AM
Binge Club

18 April 2019 12:32 PM
The changing face of the beauty industry

18 April 2019 12:26 PM
District 6 Victory… Hollow?

18 April 2019 12:22 PM
Sorry, Not Sorry by Dawjee, Haji Mohamed

18 April 2019 12:18 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane grants Gordhan deadline extension to submit affidavit
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was initially supposed to hand in the affidavit by 1pm on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which officials said were carried out by at least seven suicide bombers on three churches and four hotels. About 500 people were also wounded.
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that more extensive future plans for the utility will only become clearer in May.
