Refilwe speaks to Brendyn Lotz Writer: HTXT Africa. Earlier this month Icasa, the independent communications authority of South Africa, published its draft findings following an inquiry into subscription television broadcasting services. For all intents and purposes, it would appear Icasa is set on dismantling the massive market advantages DStv have built over the last two decades or so.
Understanding Pay TV Regulation
23 April 2019 12:43 PM
23 April 2019 12:35 PM
23 April 2019 10:41 AM
23 April 2019 10:11 AM
23 April 2019 9:56 AM
18 April 2019 12:32 PM
18 April 2019 12:26 PM
18 April 2019 12:22 PM
18 April 2019 12:18 PM