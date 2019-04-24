Refilwe speaks to Councillor Xanthea Limberg Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste. Major extensions and upgrades of some of the water and waste water treatment works are in the pipeline. The expansion and upgrades of the water and sanitation infrastructure are in line with the City’s Master Plan to address urbanization, densification and developments.
City of Cape Town budget prioritises water and waste
