City of Cape Town budget prioritises water and waste


Refilwe speaks to Councillor Xanthea Limberg Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste. Major extensions and upgrades of some of the water and waste water treatment works are in the pipeline. The expansion and upgrades of the water and sanitation infrastructure are in line with the City’s Master Plan to address urbanization, densification and developments.

Middle Income Countries | Tim Cohen

25 April 2019 10:41 AM
Mkhwebane vs Gordhan | Barry Bateman

25 April 2019 10:38 AM
Open line

25 April 2019 10:23 AM
Election Debate IFP vs UDM on Women’s Rights & GBV

24 April 2019 12:27 PM
Handwriting analyst for forged signatures or disputed wills

24 April 2019 12:18 PM
Restaurant consulting

24 April 2019 10:40 AM
Open Line: Thabo Mbeki calls for citizens to vote ANC

24 April 2019 10:24 AM
Non-binary rights are feminism

23 April 2019 12:43 PM
Travel Tuesday with Stephanie Be

23 April 2019 12:35 PM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Monster Jam
BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

Court halts planned Numsa strike at Comair
Comair approached the court seeking to interdict the industrial action, which was granted.

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa bestows national order awards
President Cyril Ramaphosa is bestowing the 2019 national order awards at Sefako Makgatho Guest House, Tshwane.
Sri Lanka Catholic churches halt public services over security fears
Recriminations have flown since suicide bombers blew themselves up in luxury hotels and churches packed with Easter worshippers on Sunday.
