Election Debate IFP vs. UDM on Women’s Rights & GBV


The importance of a clear political stance on women’s rights has never been more important for parties than today. This is acute in SA, but has proven imperative in many other parts of the world. And not just from big political parties.

24 April 2019 12:18 PM
24 April 2019 10:40 AM
24 April 2019 10:29 AM
24 April 2019 10:24 AM
23 April 2019 12:43 PM
23 April 2019 12:35 PM
23 April 2019 12:25 PM
23 April 2019 10:41 AM
23 April 2019 10:11 AM
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
The spike is being linked to stagnant pools of water left in the wake of Cyclone Idai, which killed at least 344 people in Zimbabwe.
The consumer confidence index, sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, fell to +2 in the first quarter from +7 in the final quarter of 2018.
Former DA leader Tony Leon said that President Cyril Ramaphosa can be a game-changer but adds he hasn’t clearly seen Ramaphosa’s reform agenda feature in the ANC’s election campaign.
