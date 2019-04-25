Mkhwebane vs Gordhan | Barry Bateman

25 April 2019 10:38 AM

Refilwe speaks to EWN reporter Barry Bateman. Pravin Gordhan’s legal team has called on the Public Protector to set out the special circumstances she’s invoking to investigate allegations of improper conduct and violation of the Executive Ethics Code against the Public Enterprises minister. While Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has agreed to extend the deadline for Gordhan to respond to claims about his involvement in the so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit, she says that she’s received information about an alleged meeting between the minister and revenue collector to coordinate their responses.