Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Gaming Girls vs Boys


Refilwe speaks to Beate Hyden Postdoctoral fellow at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and NTNU Social Research. The researchers studied 873 Norwegian youth from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds every two years from the ages 6 to 12. The children and their parents reported how much time the youth spent playing video games. And their teachers completed questionnaires on the children's and adolescents' social competence, including measures of cooperation, assertion, and self-control.

The Binge Club

The Binge Club

25 April 2019 12:33 PM
Electoral reform

Electoral reform

25 April 2019 12:30 PM
Middle income countries

Middle income countries

25 April 2019 10:41 AM
Mkhwebane vs Gordhan | Barry Bateman

Mkhwebane vs Gordhan | Barry Bateman

25 April 2019 10:38 AM
Open line: Data cost

Open line: Data cost

25 April 2019 10:23 AM
Election Debate IFP vs UDM on Women’s Rights & GBV

Election Debate IFP vs UDM on Women’s Rights & GBV

24 April 2019 12:27 PM
Handwriting analyst for forged signatures or disputed wills

Handwriting analyst for forged signatures or disputed wills

24 April 2019 12:18 PM
Restaurant consulting

Restaurant consulting

24 April 2019 10:40 AM
City of Cape Town budget prioritises water and waste

City of Cape Town budget prioritises water and waste

24 April 2019 10:29 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House

The 76-year-old senior statesman becomes the most experienced and recognised Democrat in the presidential race, a popular former vice president dominating early polls following months - even years - of campaign planning.

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises those who've excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
Output at Amplats hit by Eskom power cuts
Output at Amplats hit by Eskom power cuts

Eskom cut power across the country in February and March as low coal supplies, a severe cash crunch, and multiple failures at its ageing fleet of power stations throttled supply.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us