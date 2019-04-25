Gaming Girls vs Boys

25 April 2019 12:25 PM

Refilwe speaks to Beate Hyden Postdoctoral fellow at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and NTNU Social Research. The researchers studied 873 Norwegian youth from a range of socioeconomic backgrounds every two years from the ages 6 to 12. The children and their parents reported how much time the youth spent playing video games. And their teachers completed questionnaires on the children's and adolescents' social competence, including measures of cooperation, assertion, and self-control.