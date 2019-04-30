Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Women in Business


Refilwe speaks to Kumeshnee West Director of Executive Education at the GSB The participation of African women in the workforce jumped to 49% in 2015 from 36% in 1993 and the pay gap has narrowed as an “unintended” result of minimum-wage legislation in a number of sectors dominated by female workers, according to UCT.

Travel Tuesday with Dawn Jorgensen

30 April 2019 2:02 PM
Tebogo Tsotetsi, a mom from Soweto, is climbing Kilimanjaro to help burn victims

30 April 2019 11:41 AM
Talking Sex the Cock Cam

30 April 2019 11:06 AM
The faceless insurgency in Mozambique that no one can explain

30 April 2019 10:06 AM
Open Line: Petrol price

30 April 2019 10:02 AM
DA and ANC on Western Cape Crime

29 April 2019 1:01 PM
Police Minister on Western Cape crime

29 April 2019 12:53 PM
Crime and Corruption

29 April 2019 11:01 AM
Lack of police and lack of training of police

29 April 2019 10:58 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Tracked: Caster Semenya's wins, & the IAAF's attempts to stop her
Since the Olympic medallist rose to fame, the IAAF has raised questions about what constitutes a legitimate woman competitor. Ahead of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on Wednesday, we track her rise, and the athletics body's problems with her participation.
Zulu suspends 9 officials from Small Business Dept over corruption, fraud
Small Business Development Department Minister Lindiwe Zulu placed the employees on suspension for their alleged involvement in corruption and fraud.
Damage from EC floods likely to exceed R80m - municipality
The Alfred Nzo District Municipality said a preliminary report suggested the cost of the damage exceeded R80 million.
