Refilwe speaks to Kumeshnee West Director of Executive Education at the GSB The participation of African women in the workforce jumped to 49% in 2015 from 36% in 1993 and the pay gap has narrowed as an “unintended” result of minimum-wage legislation in a number of sectors dominated by female workers, according to UCT.
Women in Business
|
30 April 2019 2:02 PM
|
