Africa speaks to Shaun Murison Senior Market Analyst, IG South African markets and the JSE seems stable ahead of the upcoming elections, despite business having issues with growth, high unemployment rates and rising living costs like petrol. It's not usual to see jittery markets ahead of big political events or announcements but it seems everything is sort of stable.
Econ 101
|
3 May 2019 12:24 PM
|
3 May 2019 11:46 AM
|
3 May 2019 11:30 AM
|
3 May 2019 11:03 AM
|
2 May 2019 12:55 PM
|
2 May 2019 12:16 PM
|
2 May 2019 11:05 AM
|
2 May 2019 10:37 AM
|
2 May 2019 10:28 AM