Electioneering the Environment

3 May 2019 11:03 AM

Africa speaks to Geoff Davies Executive Director at Safcei The natural environment and climate change is noticeably absent from all party manifestos except the Green Party. I heard Rafilwe Moloto saying she was not sure about the Green Party but the Environment is important. I want to follow up on that, not to support the Green Party as such, but to say it is crucially important to begin to get a serious green voice into our politics.