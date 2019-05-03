Upfront Profile with Diaan Lawrenson

3 May 2019 11:46 AM

Africa speaks to Diaan Lawrenson | Actress / Director and Dean of AFDA Cape Town Diaan may be better known in South African households as ‘Paula’, for her role in the role in the TV soapie 7de Laan, but she has also very successfully mined her multiple skillset in the entertainment industry, working across all genres as an actor, producer, director and scriptwriter on a host of television shows, short films, feature films, theatre productions and music videos. Diaan also co-owns an award winning production company called Jester Productions.