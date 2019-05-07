How cities can approach redesigning informal settlements after disasters

7 May 2019 10:00 AM

Africa speaks to Dr Fiona Anciano, is the co-author of Democracy Disconnected and a Political Studies Senior Lecturer at UWC. Authors of the book, Democracy Disconnected suggest this presents an opportunity for the state to upgrade the informal settlement but warn there are risks involved too. It must be done with understanding of how the settlement is used as a living space and in consultation with the community. Despite the process of upgrading of Imizamo Yethu beginning, two years after a fire the settlement has not been upgraded Instead the land devastated by the fire has been resettled by many previous inhabitants and others are housed in 3m by 3m shacks, waiting to move back to their original stands.