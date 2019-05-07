Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

How cities can approach redesigning informal settlements after disasters


Africa speaks to Dr Fiona Anciano, is the co-author of Democracy Disconnected and a Political Studies Senior Lecturer at UWC. Authors of the book, Democracy Disconnected suggest this presents an opportunity for the state to upgrade the informal settlement but warn there are risks involved too. It must be done with understanding of how the settlement is used as a living space and in consultation with the community. Despite the process of upgrading of Imizamo Yethu beginning, two years after a fire the settlement has not been upgraded Instead the land devastated by the fire has been resettled by many previous inhabitants and others are housed in 3m by 3m shacks, waiting to move back to their original stands.

7 May 2019 12:01 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Louis Trichardt bus crash death toll rises to 14
Louis Trichardt bus crash death toll rises to 14

Initial reports suggested that eight people passed away.
WATCH LIVE: Popo Molefe lays bare dodgy Transnet dealings at inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Popo Molefe lays bare dodgy Transnet dealings at inquiry

Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe is giving evidence on the irregular contracts at Transnet at the Zondo commission's inquiry into state capture.
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast

This is episode one of EWN's 'SA's forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast' where we find out if people living on the streets would like to participate in the upcoming elections.

