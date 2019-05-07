Chantelle 'Chani' Alexander is a 'content creator' in London. She made her way there to attend CWL London 2019 which happened over the weekend. It stands for Call of Duty World League which is one of several significant eSports tournaments around the world. This one had a prize pool over $300 000. While Chani does play video games, she has a quite different role in the world of eSports: that as commentator.
