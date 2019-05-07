Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

The Human Library


Africa speaks to Madi van Schalkwyk It’s been more than a year since the Human Library launched in South Africa. Now the depot manager, Madi van Schalwyk will share her experiences creating a safe space where people are the books, reading is a conversation and audiences are encouraged to ask questions that they are usually too afraid to.

CWL London

7 May 2019 10:44 AM
How cities can approach redesigning informal settlements after disasters Guest: Dr Fiona Anciano

7 May 2019 10:00 AM
SA Artist in France

6 May 2019 11:52 AM
Stellenbosch FC crowned NFD champions

6 May 2019 11:48 AM
Health and Wellness: Intermittent fasting

6 May 2019 11:04 AM
Sectional Title rules and Airbnb

6 May 2019 10:59 AM
DA Western Cape jobs claims

6 May 2019 10:09 AM
Salsify Profile

3 May 2019 12:24 PM
Upfront Profile with Diaan Lawrenson

3 May 2019 11:46 AM
EWN Headlines
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast

This is episode one of EWN's 'SA's forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast' where we find out if people living on the streets would like to participate in the upcoming elections.

Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote
Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote

Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has urged the province to make sure they go out in their numbers to vote on Wednesday.
eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strike
eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strike

The water, sanitation and electricity workers are adamant they want their grievances addressed.
