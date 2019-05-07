Youth vote in South Africa

7 May 2019 11:40 AM

Africa speaks to Hillary Musarurwa | Bertha Scholar and graduate of the MPhil specialising in Inclusive Innovation at UCT Graduate School of Business. In Africa youth participation in elections and in governance more broadly is low. Whilst Africa is touted to be a young continent, with more than 60% of its inhabitants aged under the age of 35, in some countries like Zimbabwe only an average of 38% of this age group are registered voters. My own research, carried out for my PhD thesis and recently published in Commonwealth & Comparative Politics in 2018, shows that these young citizens feel increasingly excluded and unrepresented, and this leads to a cycle of frustration and apathy. Young people complain that the system is not working for them and feel that there is no room for them to participate in changing it.