EFF and Political Branding

13 May 2019 11:43 AM

Lester speaks to Matthias Pauwels is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg. Even though the African National Congress was declared the ruling party for the next five years, the EFF has made some inroads in this election gaining 19 seats in parliament. The party also became the official opposition party in three provinces; the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.