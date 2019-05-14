Why do people in Vietnam use rhino horn?

14 May 2019 10:03 AM

Lester speaks to Vu Hoai Nam Dang | PhD fellow in the Department of Food and Resources Economics (IFRO) at the University of Copenhagen. Vietnam is one of the world’s largest consumers of rhino horn, contributing to the continued poaching of rhinos in the wild. Last year in Africa 1,100 rhinos were killed by poachers. And today there are only about 29,500 left in the world. Considerable efforts have been devoted to reducing the demand for rhino horn in Vietnam. In 2015, the Government of Vietnam increased sanctions on the illegal trade and use of rhino horns. And, through a variety of campaigns, conservation organisations have tried to educate Vietnamese consumers about Africa’s rhino poaching crisis and the uselessness of rhino horn in medications.