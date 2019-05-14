Fat is fine!

14 May 2019 11:01 AM

Lesters speaks to Pontsho Pilane South Africa’s latest Demographics and Health Survey echoes her remarks. The study, which examined more than 11000 households across the country, found more than a quarter of children under the age of five are stunted - their development and growth is impaired - mostly because of poor nutrition. The survey also found children from poorer families are more likely to be stunted than those from wealthier families. Another study, published in the SA Medical Journal in 2016, found that stunted children are more likely to become obese as adults, as their bodies burn less fat to survive malnutrition.