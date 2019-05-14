Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

My future lies with the APC says, Themba Godi


Lester speaks to Themba Godi former Chairperson at Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts The chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and president of the African People's Convention, Themba Godi, will not be returning to Parliament. The APC had scored just 19 593 votes in the country's sixth democratic election. Godi and his former political home, the PAC, fell short of the required number of votes, estimated to be around 40 000, to ensure a seat in the National Assembly. The PAC received 32 675 votes.

17 May 2019 11:52 AM
17 May 2019 11:34 AM
17 May 2019 10:54 AM
17 May 2019 10:35 AM
16 May 2019 11:56 AM
16 May 2019 11:36 AM
16 May 2019 11:00 AM
16 May 2019 10:45 AM
16 May 2019 10:13 AM
15 May 2019 12:01 PM
Features
Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Robert Marawa shocked sports fans on Thursday night with revelations that he was asked not to come to host his show ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ via text message.
George was suspended from Fedusa in February as the PIC’s R4.3 billion investment in Ayo Technology came under scrutiny at the PIC Inquiry.
Zimbabwe reportedly owed around $80 million to Eskom and Mozambique’s HCB power company.
