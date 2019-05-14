My future lies with the APC says, Themba Godi

14 May 2019 11:39 AM

Lester speaks to Themba Godi former Chairperson at Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts The chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and president of the African People's Convention, Themba Godi, will not be returning to Parliament. The APC had scored just 19 593 votes in the country's sixth democratic election. Godi and his former political home, the PAC, fell short of the required number of votes, estimated to be around 40 000, to ensure a seat in the National Assembly. The PAC received 32 675 votes.