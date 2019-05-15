Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Joburg’s waste-pickers help SA’s recycling rate rival some in Europe


Lester speaks to Dr Melanie Samson | Senior Lecturer in Human Geography at University of the Witwatersrand. There’s a tremendous stigmatisation around being a reclaimer, but they are solving our waste problem and created their own jobs in the context of unemployment,” said University of the Witwatersrand academic Melanie Samson. “It’s an informal form of wealth redistribution that’s a response to inadequate government policy. Many reclaimers choose this work as preferable to being domestic workers, construction workers or gardeners, where they lose control over their time and can be subjected to racism and abuse by employers.”

Medical Marijuana

15 May 2019 12:01 PM
Certified ORGANIC Cannabis From the Northern Cape

15 May 2019 11:48 AM
Factionalism and corruption could kill the ANC – unless it kills both first

15 May 2019 11:36 AM
Online abuse: Teenagers might not report it because they don’t see it as a problem

15 May 2019 10:56 AM
Public holidays: Enough already, in South Africa?

15 May 2019 10:36 AM
Open line: Food you don't order at a Restaurants

15 May 2019 9:37 AM
Travel Tuesday: Forex Tips and All-inclusive Holidays

14 May 2019 12:00 PM
My future lies with the APC says, Themba Godi

14 May 2019 11:39 AM
Fat is fine!

14 May 2019 11:01 AM
EWN Headlines
Top of the world: SA's Saray Khumalo first black African woman to summit Everest
South African Saray Khumalo has just reached the top of the world, becoming the first black South African woman to summit Mount Everest.
CEO: Transnet paid millions to consultancies for services it could do internally
Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mohamedy said that Gupta-linked companies Regiments and Trillian were contracted to secure loans for Transnet.
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
By Dr Jack & Curtis.
