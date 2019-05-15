Lester speaks to Styli Charalambous | Publisher at Daily Maverick. Five out of the last eight weeks have harboured a public holiday, wreaking havoc with our ability to do business. Three of them occurred midweek – a phenomenon that incentivises the taking of additional leave days by a large chunk of the diminishing working population that supports our frail economy. We need an intervention. When tradition and customs for the sake of it start to become a cross too heavy to carry, we owe it to ourselves to assess their suitability in the modern day. Many business owners will attest to the savage impact these holidays have had – an already impotent economy kicked.
Public holidays: Enough already, in South Africa?
