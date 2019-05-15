Online abuse: Teenagers might not report it because they don’t see it as a problem

15 May 2019 10:56 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Holly Powell-Jones | Lecturer in Criminology and Media Law at City University of London. This is a serious problem, especially if people who come across illegal material online don’t recognise it as such. While working as a news presenter, I helped run a project teaching thousands of children about social media laws and I noticed patterns emerging in their responses to threatening, abusive and hateful messages online. They said things like: You’re not physically doing anything. Things like this are said all the time. You can’t arrest everyone on the internet. – Year 12 pupil. Even though it’s disgusting, as long as there’s no physical violence, it’s okay. Free speech. It’s an opinion. – Year 13 pupil.