Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Certified ORGANIC Cannabis From the Northern Cape


Lester speaks to Johannes Van der Colff CEO at Leaf Botanicals. Established world leader with his Organic production of Grapes, Raisins and Pecan Nuts. Van der Colff was awarded the Agri SA/Toyota SA Young Farmer of the Year award in 2011 and was part of the MEGA Farmers program of 2016. His expert knowledge of organic farming allows for superior product production that is grown without the use of chemicals or pesticides. Situated in the Northern Cape, Leaf Botanicals has been working closely with Sahpra to create a fully compliant facility that conforms to strict South African and international standards and regulations. Adding to this an offtake agreement has been signed with Agrotiva Ltd which is a fully licensed cannabis producer in Canada approved by Health Canada. This will allow Leaf Botanical’s access to the Canadian medical cannabis market and will provide additional export opportunities for South Africa.

Captive Carnivore Interaction

Captive Carnivore Interaction

16 May 2019 11:56 AM
Is Eskom dead in the mock?

Is Eskom dead in the mock?

16 May 2019 11:36 AM
Legal: Romantic relationships with colleagues

Legal: Romantic relationships with colleagues

16 May 2019 11:00 AM
It's the right time to buy property?

It's the right time to buy property?

16 May 2019 10:45 AM
Redefining our identity through our true Heritage

Redefining our identity through our true Heritage

16 May 2019 10:13 AM
Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana

15 May 2019 12:01 PM
Factionalism and corruption could kill the ANC – unless it kills both first

Factionalism and corruption could kill the ANC – unless it kills both first

15 May 2019 11:36 AM
Online abuse: Teenagers might not report it because they don’t see it as a problem

Online abuse: Teenagers might not report it because they don’t see it as a problem

15 May 2019 10:56 AM
Public holidays: Enough already, in South Africa?

Public holidays: Enough already, in South Africa?

15 May 2019 10:36 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap

Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us