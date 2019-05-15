Certified ORGANIC Cannabis From the Northern Cape

15 May 2019 11:48 AM

Lester speaks to Johannes Van der Colff CEO at Leaf Botanicals. Established world leader with his Organic production of Grapes, Raisins and Pecan Nuts. Van der Colff was awarded the Agri SA/Toyota SA Young Farmer of the Year award in 2011 and was part of the MEGA Farmers program of 2016. His expert knowledge of organic farming allows for superior product production that is grown without the use of chemicals or pesticides. Situated in the Northern Cape, Leaf Botanicals has been working closely with Sahpra to create a fully compliant facility that conforms to strict South African and international standards and regulations. Adding to this an offtake agreement has been signed with Agrotiva Ltd which is a fully licensed cannabis producer in Canada approved by Health Canada. This will allow Leaf Botanical’s access to the Canadian medical cannabis market and will provide additional export opportunities for South Africa.