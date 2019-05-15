Medical Marijuana

Lester speaks Kyara Bergstrom - Head of Research and Complementary Care at Netcare's Breast Care Centre Intense pain and muscle cramps during your periods may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a US health and wellness company specialising in cannabis-infused 'tampons'. Foria created “cannabis vaginal suppositories”, designed to help manage the severe pain many women experience during their menstrual cycle.
