Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Redefining our identity through our true Heritage


Lester speaks to Rev Michael Weeder of St George's Cathedral.

Legal: Romantic Relationships With Colleagues

Legal: Romantic Relationships With Colleagues

16 May 2019 11:00 AM
It's the right time to buy property?

It's the right time to buy property?

16 May 2019 10:45 AM
Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana

15 May 2019 12:01 PM
Certified ORGANIC Cannabis From the Northern Cape

Certified ORGANIC Cannabis From the Northern Cape

15 May 2019 11:48 AM
Factionalism and corruption could kill the ANC – unless it kills both first

Factionalism and corruption could kill the ANC – unless it kills both first

15 May 2019 11:36 AM
Online abuse: Teenagers might not report it because they don’t see it as a problem

Online abuse: Teenagers might not report it because they don’t see it as a problem

15 May 2019 10:56 AM
Public holidays: Enough already, in South Africa?

Public holidays: Enough already, in South Africa?

15 May 2019 10:36 AM
Joburg’s waste-pickers help SA’s recycling rate rival some in Europe

Joburg’s waste-pickers help SA’s recycling rate rival some in Europe

15 May 2019 9:50 AM
Open line: Food you don't order at a Restaurants

Open line: Food you don't order at a Restaurants

15 May 2019 9:37 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest
After making history, SA's Saray Khumalo climbs down Mount Everest

Khumalo made history on Thursday morning after becoming the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest.
No joy for consumers as carbon tax to negate expected petrol price drop
No joy for consumers as carbon tax to negate expected petrol price drop

A labour economist said consumers would still be hit hardest even though fuel prices were expected to remain relatively unchanged in the coming weeks.
WATCH LIVE: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of Transnet
WATCH LIVE: Mahomedy continues detailing capture of Transnet

Transnet's acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy continues with his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry where he is detailing how the parastatal was captured by Gupta-linked executives and firms.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us