It's the right time to buy property?

16 May 2019 10:45 AM

Lester speaks to Rhys Dyer | CEO of Ooba There is renewed interest in the property market that favours the first time-home owner, creating an opportunity for a new generation of South Africans to realise their home ownership dreams. Banks are eager to lend. They’ve become more competitive – offering more accessible, more affordable loans. Banks are decreasing the average deposit requirements and in many instances granting significantly more bonds with no deposit required. A deposit has been a huge barrier to entry for many first-time home buyers. A 0% deposit opens the way for many aspiring home owners to purchase their own home, without saving for a deposit. Qualifying for a 100% home loan means that a dream home can be bought immediately. The joy and investment opportunity that comes from owning a home is now within reach.