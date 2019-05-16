Legal: Romantic relationships with colleagues

16 May 2019 11:00 AM

Lester Anli Bezuidenhout Senior Associate in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr A University of Pretoria study of the effect of failed workplace romances on the functioning and productivity of workers found that while office love "could be beneficial like long-lasting marriages … some employers might find them problematic". Researchers in the university's department of social work & criminology said workplace relationships had the potential to end badly, opening a "Pandora's box of possibly complicated legal, emotional, ethical or productivity consequences".