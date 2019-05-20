Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris


Pippa Hudson speaks to Heather Morris, New Zealand-born author of The Tattooist of Auschwitz which was released a little over a year ago and has gone on to become a global bestseller, translated into 17 languages The book is based on the story of Slovakian Jew Lali Sokolov, who was 26 yars old when he was sent to Auschwitz in 1942. He was appointed as the camp tattooist, responsible for inking the notorious number onto the arms of those who were not immediately sent to their death on arrival. While imprisoned at Auschwitz he fell in love with fellow prisoner Gita Furman, and managed to smuggle letters, medicine and extra rations to her whenever possible. Against the odds, both survived and went on to marry after the liberation of the camps. They later moved to Melbourne, Australia and raised a son there. That was where his story intertwined with yours Heather.

EWN Headlines
Gauteng online application system quick and simple, say parents
Gauteng online application system quick and simple, say parents

The process was delayed for a week after some organisations threatened to take the education department to court over its amended admissions regulations.

Judicial inquest into death of Ford Kuga owner resumes
Judicial inquest into death of Ford Kuga owner resumes

Reshall Jimmy died after the vehicle he was travelling in, burst into flames while he was holidaying in the Southern Cape in December 2015.
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside

The application was brought by the DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) who stated that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report was a whitewash as implicated politicians were never interviewed.

