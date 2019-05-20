Is technology revolutionizing SA agri at the expense of people?

20 May 2019 10:59 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Business. Just last week a crop-spraying drone took its first legal flight in South Africa. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted a licence to Durban-based ROC holder DC Geomatics, who operates the drone. The company proved drones equipped with crop spraying operation specifications are safe to use, passing CAA regulations