Pippa Hudson speaks to Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Business. Just last week a crop-spraying drone took its first legal flight in South Africa. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted a licence to Durban-based ROC holder DC Geomatics, who operates the drone. The company proved drones equipped with crop spraying operation specifications are safe to use, passing CAA regulations
Is technology revolutionizing SA agri at the expense of people?
20 May 2019 11:59 AM
20 May 2019 11:34 AM
20 May 2019 10:37 AM
20 May 2019 10:31 AM
20 May 2019 10:27 AM
17 May 2019 11:52 AM
17 May 2019 11:34 AM
17 May 2019 10:54 AM
17 May 2019 10:35 AM