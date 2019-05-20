Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Is technology revolutionizing SA agri at the expense of people?


Pippa Hudson speaks to Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Business. Just last week a crop-spraying drone took its first legal flight in South Africa. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) granted a licence to Durban-based ROC holder DC Geomatics, who operates the drone. The company proved drones equipped with crop spraying operation specifications are safe to use, passing CAA regulations

Base jumper, skydiver stuntman Jeff Provenzano

Base jumper, skydiver stuntman Jeff Provenzano

20 May 2019 11:59 AM
Attitudes toward 'Single-Use' Plastics

Attitudes toward 'Single-Use' Plastics

20 May 2019 11:34 AM
Watch out Vodacom and MTN – You're going to get burned

Watch out Vodacom and MTN – You're going to get burned

20 May 2019 10:37 AM
Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris

Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris

20 May 2019 10:31 AM
I was at McDonalds attacked by the crusaders rugby team

I was at McDonalds attacked by the crusaders rugby team

20 May 2019 10:27 AM
I am a bit of an Expert: A Peppa Pig Podcast

I am a bit of an Expert: A Peppa Pig Podcast

17 May 2019 11:52 AM
Profile: Kyle Sherpherd

Profile: Kyle Sherpherd

17 May 2019 11:34 AM
Is the United States heading for war with Iran?

Is the United States heading for war with Iran?

17 May 2019 10:54 AM
Civics 101

Civics 101

17 May 2019 10:35 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Gauteng online application system quick and simple, say parents
Gauteng online application system quick and simple, say parents

The process was delayed for a week after some organisations threatened to take the education department to court over its amended admissions regulations.

Judicial inquest into death of Ford Kuga owner resumes
Judicial inquest into death of Ford Kuga owner resumes

Reshall Jimmy died after the vehicle he was travelling in, burst into flames while he was holidaying in the Southern Cape in December 2015.
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside
Public Protector's report into Estina dairy farm set aside

The application was brought by the DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) who stated that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report was a whitewash as implicated politicians were never interviewed.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us