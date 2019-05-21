Language in Court

21 May 2019 10:37 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to William Booth Former president Jacob Zuma was back in the dock yesterday. His team want the court to declare a permanent stay of prosecution. Earlier in court on Monday, his legal team claimed unreasonable delays to his case being brought to trial had prejudiced their client. Zuma said the reason his case had dragged on for 15 years was part of a politically motivated plan to ensure that he was never free of the courts.