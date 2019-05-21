Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Language in Court


Pippa Hudson speaks to William Booth Former president Jacob Zuma was back in the dock yesterday. His team want the court to declare a permanent stay of prosecution. Earlier in court on Monday, his legal team claimed unreasonable delays to his case being brought to trial had prejudiced their client. Zuma said the reason his case had dragged on for 15 years was part of a politically motivated plan to ensure that he was never free of the courts.

The Binge Club: G.O.T. Special Edition Retrospect Eleganza Extravaganza

21 May 2019 11:39 AM
Buying Property at Auction

21 May 2019 11:19 AM
Everything you need to know about the abortion ban

21 May 2019 11:00 AM
Base jumper, skydiver stuntman Jeff Provenzano

20 May 2019 11:59 AM
Attitudes toward 'Single-Use' Plastics

20 May 2019 11:34 AM
Is technology revolutionizing SA agri at the expense of people?

20 May 2019 10:59 AM
Watch out Vodacom and MTN – You're going to get burned

20 May 2019 10:37 AM
Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris

20 May 2019 10:31 AM
Accounts of alleged homophobic attack by the crusaders members

20 May 2019 10:27 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire
Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services, said a man was injured in the tragedy.
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case
French arms firm Thales, the co-accused in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case, will present arguments on why the matter should be dismissed.
Two police officers shot dead in Durban
It’s understood the officers were stationed outside an eThekwini councillor's house when they were attacked by an unknown number of men on Monday night.
