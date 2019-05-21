The Binge Club: G.O.T. Special Edition Retrospect Eleganza Extravaganza

21 May 2019 11:39 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Leonie Mollentze Throughout Game of Thrones‘ eight-season run, many fans have had the same question: “who will sit on the Iron Throne in the end?” When Thrones began, we learned that King Robert Baratheon had ruled the Seven Kingdoms since Robert’s Rebellion ended Aerys II “The Mad King” Targaryen’s reign 17 years earlier. Since then, we saw Joffrey Baratheon, Tommen Baratheon and Cersei Lannister ascend the Iron Throne while countless others — including Daenerys Targaryen, Stannis Baratheon and Balon Greyjoy — all proclaimed themselves the rightful heir.