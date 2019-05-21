Travel Tuesday: Lay-By

Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Pippa Hudson speaks to Jimmy Victor Product Manager at Club Travel Be it a new clothes for Christmas, a lounge suite or a much needed new appliance, laybuying has for generations given South Africans the freedom to afford the have-to and the nice-to haves without compromising their everyday needs of racking up increasing debt. Now you can add travel to that list too! For far too many South Africans travel does not seem accessible and it shows. In 2016, only 300,000 South Africans traveled for leisure. But you can pay off that vacation you dreamed of or a more reasonable get-away within your budget. You decide your payment plan, choosing between the ranges of 2-11 months to pay it off, with no added interest.

The Binge Club: G.O.T. Special Edition Retrospect Eleganza Extravaganza

21 May 2019 11:39 AM
Buying Property at Auction

21 May 2019 11:19 AM
Everything you need to know about the abortion ban

21 May 2019 11:00 AM
Language in Court

21 May 2019 10:37 AM
Base jumper, skydiver stuntman Jeff Provenzano

20 May 2019 11:59 AM
Attitudes toward 'Single-Use' Plastics

20 May 2019 11:34 AM
Is technology revolutionizing SA agri at the expense of people?

20 May 2019 10:59 AM
Watch out Vodacom and MTN – You're going to get burned

20 May 2019 10:37 AM
Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris

20 May 2019 10:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction
Mokonyane’s chair of chairs position met with mixed reaction

Democratic Alliance spokesperson Solly Malatsi said Mokonyane's appointment despite her chequered past was a compromise move by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach
State concludes probe into sexual assault case of former Bryanston High coach

The 33-year-old appeared in the Alexandra Regional Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to next month.
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case
Thales: It is irrational to lump us in with Zuma in arms deal case

The company and former president Jacob Zuma approached the KwaZulu-Natal High Court to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

