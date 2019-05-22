22 May 2019 9:40 AM

Pippa Masibulele Xaso Secretary to the National Assembly The 6th parliament is being constituted, and will rise for the first time this morning. The first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) - will happen this morning and tomorrow, respectively. It's a pivotal moment in the formation of government, only seen a couple of times a decade. As citizen's we have cast our votes - now it's time for the men and women of the houses to implement the will of the people before our elected officials go forth and represent us through 2024.