The 6th Parliament


Pippa Masibulele Xaso Secretary to the National Assembly The 6th parliament is being constituted, and will rise for the first time this morning. The first sittings of the two Houses of Parliament – the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) - will happen this morning and tomorrow, respectively. It's a pivotal moment in the formation of government, only seen a couple of times a decade. As citizen's we have cast our votes - now it's time for the men and women of the houses to implement the will of the people before our elected officials go forth and represent us through 2024.

New Presidential Advisory Unit Guest: Prof Alan Hirsch

22 May 2019 10:03 AM
Travel Tuesday: Lay-By

21 May 2019 12:04 PM
The Binge Club: G.O.T. Special Edition Retrospect Eleganza Extravaganza

21 May 2019 11:39 AM
Buying Property at Auction

21 May 2019 11:19 AM
Everything you need to know about the abortion ban

21 May 2019 11:00 AM
Language in Court

21 May 2019 10:37 AM
Base jumper, skydiver stuntman Jeff Provenzano

20 May 2019 11:59 AM
Attitudes toward 'Single-Use' Plastics

20 May 2019 11:34 AM
Is technology revolutionizing SA agri at the expense of people?

20 May 2019 10:59 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Mix of old, new faces set for Western Cape legislature
The DA still has the upper hand in the provincial legislature with the most number of seats in the house. It will easily endorse Alan Winde as the next premier.
Members of Gauteng legislature to be sworn in
Members of the Gauteng provincial legislature will be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon with the African National Congress (ANC) chairperson David Makhura barely retaining the premier's office.
CoJ to treble budget to electrify informal settlements
Finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni delivered his budget speech, totaling expenditure of R58 billion for the 2019/2020 financial year.
