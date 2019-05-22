Ster-Kinekor launches unlimited movie subscription service for R349 per month

22 May 2019 10:25 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Jay Caboz Journalist at Business Insider South Africa Movie house chain Ster Kinekor has launched a new subscription service. The idea is to get more movie buff bums in seats in what the company hopes is an enticing way to save us money, while making them some. Business Insider South Africa has done what they do best - find the devil in the detail - and present it in a way everyone can understand. Let's find out who this deal is worth it for.