Pippa Hudson speaks to Prof Ames Dhai | Founder and Director at Steve Biko Centre For Bioethics. According to the constitution, the right for people to make their own decisions about reproduction is protected. However, every doctor or gynae I have encountered has refused tubal ligation.
A Woman's Right to Tubes
22 May 2019 12:03 PM
22 May 2019 11:59 AM
