Cedaerberg's Cedars in Trouble

22 May 2019 11:59 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Rika du Plessis The Cederberg Wilderness is only three hours outside Cape Town, but it feels like a different world. The Cederberg Mountains, burnt orange by iron oxide, dominate the landscape. Jagged sandstone rock formations, like the Maltese Cross and the Wolfberg Arch, and ancient San and Khoi rock art, make this area truly spectacular.