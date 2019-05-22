Upfront with Refilwe Moloto

Cedaerberg's Cedars in Trouble


Pippa Hudson speaks to Rika du Plessis The Cederberg Wilderness is only three hours outside Cape Town, but it feels like a different world. The Cederberg Mountains, burnt orange by iron oxide, dominate the landscape. Jagged sandstone rock formations, like the Maltese Cross and the Wolfberg Arch, and ancient San and Khoi rock art, make this area truly spectacular.

Ukraine's comedian president

Ukraine's comedian president

22 May 2019 12:03 PM
Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes

Out with the secure solution banks phasing out safety deposit boxes

22 May 2019 11:30 AM
A Woman's Right to Tubes

A Woman's Right to Tubes

22 May 2019 10:57 AM
David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP

David Mabuza and Nomvula Mokonyane postpones swearing-in as MP

22 May 2019 10:48 AM
Ster-Kinekor launches unlimited movie subscription service for R349 per month

Ster-Kinekor launches unlimited movie subscription service for R349 per month

22 May 2019 10:25 AM
The important role of the new presidential advisory unit

The important role of the new presidential advisory unit

22 May 2019 10:03 AM
The 6th Parliament

The 6th Parliament

22 May 2019 9:40 AM
Travel Tuesday: Lay-By

Travel Tuesday: Lay-By

21 May 2019 12:04 PM
The Binge Club: G.O.T. Special Edition Retrospect Eleganza Extravaganza

The Binge Club: G.O.T. Special Edition Retrospect Eleganza Extravaganza

21 May 2019 11:39 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament
Mokonyane asks ANC to reconsider deployment in Parliament

Her appointment to the powerful parliamentary position was announced on Monday after the party’s special NEC meeting.
ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panicking
ANC chief whip: If Mabuza resigns, we’re not panicking

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday and said David Mabuza made the request in light of a report by the party’s integrity commission in which he is alleged to have brought the party into disrepute.
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs
Ramaphosa, Dlamini Zuma, Mantashe sworn in as MPs

New and old MPs are being sworn-in to the sixth Parliament of South Africa.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us